Bhopal: Sarpanch thrashes Dalit family for not paying bribe

Sehore: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be talking of roof over every head but the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is riddled with corruption. Whether it is the Sarpanch or the Panchayat secretary – all want their pound of flesh in the money due to the beneficiaries of the scheme. And they are so emboldened that they have now started even thrashing the beneficiaries who refuse or fail to bribe them.

On Tuesday, one such family reached the Jan Sunvai at the collectorate. All the family members were holding placards saying “Down with police administration”, “We want justice for Dalit family” and “Down with district administration”. Anil Mehtar of village Baradikala of Shyampur Tehsil in the district, along with his wife and two children, related his tale of woes to the collector Tarun Kumar Pithode. They also handed over a written memorandum to him. They told the collector that they were chosen as beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.

The Sarpanch Ailam Singh Dangi demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from them. When he did not give the bribe after the first installment was credited to his account, he was first threatened and then Dangi and his henchmen thrashed the family. They reported the matter to the Doraha police station but as Dangi is the president of the district unit of the Sarpanch Sangh and has political connections, no action was taken. The victims family said that they had also visited the SC, ST police station to lodge their complaint but they were shooed away.

Anil is lying. I have political and land-related disputes with some local villagers.They are using Anil as a pawn. I had arranged for construction material for Anil on credit. He is yet to repay the loan.

– Ailam Singh Dangi, Sarpanch, Baradikala