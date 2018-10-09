Bhopal: SAPAKS natl convener joins BJP

Kala Kanoon Virodhi Morcha, national convener, Raghunandan Sharma quit SAPAKS on Monday. Sharma has joined the BJP. BJP state vice president Rameshwar Sharma and public works department minister Rampal Singh have welcomed Sharma joining the BJP. Sharma alleged that Hiralal Trivedi, president of SAPAKS, did an unconstitutional act by demanding reservation for Muslims. Sharma said he had joined the BJP with his 238 associates.

Sharma also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Sharma said the policy of the BJP was clear that reservation could not be given on the basis of religion, as it was against the Constitution. Sharma alleged that SAPAKS talking of reservation for Muslims clearly showed that it wanted to divide the nation and the society. Sharma accused that Trivedi by making the said demand has showed that his thinking was similar to the Congress. Sharma claimed that he doubted that Trivedi was working at the behest of the Congress.