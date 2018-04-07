Bhopal: Same ’Oil Leakage’ story casue three separate incidents of money lifting

Bhopal: MP Nagar police have registered a case of theft from a car to the tune of Rs 80thousand on Thursday evening. According to the police the complainant Ramesh Mohe said that his car was parked in near the Yes bank in Zone 1 of MP Nagar when an unidentified accused knocked the door of the car.

The accused told him that oil is leaking from his car after which his driver got down to check it. Later, he returned but did not notice the theft until he reached home where Mohe sought his bag. But his bag containing Rs 80thousand and a few documents was missing.

MP Nagar SHO Upendra Bhati said that the driver has stopped the car at several places on the way hence it can’t be said as to where exactly the crime was committed but we have registered a case and have initiated a probe into it. Two more similar incidents occurred in the city in the last twenty four hours.

In the first incident, a 56-year-old woman filed a complaint with police that she on her way back from her farm house she took a stop near Chanchal square under the limits of Bairagarh police station at around 9 pm. The complainant Jyoti Pathak, resident of Idgah hills said that she asked her driver to bring something from the market while she stayed back in the car. Suddenly, an unidentified man came to her and said that there is a leakage of oil from the tank of her car and she got down to check it .

Later, when she returned home to her surprise she found the bag , containing cash Rs 40thousand and jewelries worth Rs 20thousand, missing from the car. A 46-year-old man was also targeted by unidentified miscreants in similar fashion. According to investigation officer Ajay Yadav of Kotwali police station, the 46 year old complainant Brijesh Rai is a resident of Raisen.

He had come for some business related work in the city and was heading towards Chowk area from Peer gate when an unidentified man signalled him that something is wrong with his car. Unable to figure out what has happened, he got down and found drops of oil on the bonnet of his car. Suspecting the source of leakage to be coming from the bonnet, he opened it to fix the problem and got back inside the car. However to his surprise the bag containing Rs 50,000 , which he had kept under the seat of the car, was found missing.