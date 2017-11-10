Bhopal: Saffron shadow on Prez visit; BJP state chief, SC Morcha head to share dais

Bhopal: The BJP has managed to wriggle into the “Kabir Mahotsava”, the key highlight of President Ram Nath Kovind’s two-day visit to the state, beginning Friday. Besides government dignitaries, BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and Suraj Kairo, the state chief of the party’s SC morcha will be sharing the dais with the President at the programme to be held at the Lal Parade Ground here. Among other BJP leaders who will be sitting on the dais are BJP state general secretary and MP Manohar Untwal, BJP spokesperson and MP Chintaman Malaviya, Rajya Sabha member Satyanarain Jatiya and former MP Narayan Singh Kesri.

Though the programme is being organised by the state government but the BJP SC Morcha has been given the responsibility for arranging crowd for the event. Kairo even inspected the function venue on Thursday. He said that the Morcha has made requisite arrangements for those being brought to attend the function from other parts of the state.

Wife, son to accompany Prez, bro, nephew to receive him

President Ram Nath Kovind’s wife Savita Kovind and his son Prashant Kumar will also be travelling with him. His brother Ramswaroop Bharati and nephew Karan Bharati will receive him at the Bhopal airport. Kovind will also unveil a statue of Jhalkaribai. Originally, he was scheduled to inaugurate a national exhibition at the Academy of Administration. However, that programme has been cancelled. On November 11, Kovind will take part in a programme organised by Indira Gandhi National Tribal University at Amarkantak, before leaving for Delhi via Raipur.