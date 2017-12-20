Bhopal: Safety concern continues to alarm girl students at GMC

Bhopal: Even 20 days after complaint by the girl students of Gandhi Medical College, security arrangements on campus remain more or less the same. The students had approached police complaining about trespassing on the campus and in their hostel owing security lapses. Students’ move had though made the college administration to take a few steps, but left much to be desired. Soon after the complaint, police had organised a workshop and held an interactive session with the girl students. They were asked to inform police immediately if they find anything amiss.

College administration on their part tighten the security arrangements by replacing elderly security guards by younger ones and making

checking of identity cards mandatory of people entering the from 9 am to 12 pm. However, safety issue continues to alarm the students as they feel that administration has not come up with concrete steps to address the issue. Taking advantage of the failure of the administration to act firmly, outsiders are freely walking into the campus, said a student living in Block- A girls Hostel. Recently a man scaled the college wall and entered into hostel.

And this is routine exercise since April. A few outsiders have been trespassing and the matter was reported to the administration many a times and we have even lodged a complaint with police on November 29, she told Free Press. It was not until a national-level conference was organised

on the campus that the administration decided to fix the defunct street lights, a student said. A final year student residing at Block- A girl hostel

complained that there were a lot of security issues in hostel and on the campus. When students approached the administration and police,• they

just made a routine visit to the campus.

“Days after complaint to police, a man had managed to enter the hostel by scaling the wall which was recently constructed to prevent intruders. We had informed the warden about the incident but she seems least interested in addressing the matter,” she added. Another hosteller said that when the students took up the matter of safety of girls, the hostel staff on the contrary blamed them for returning late to the hostel. “As our college library remains open till 10.30 pm and our examinations are approaching we stay at the library till late evening. Block –A hostel and library are adjacent to each other and after all when we are studying on the campus itself why we are blamed for security, isn’t this the responsibility of the administration, asked a girl student.

While a few girls were quite vocal about the safety issues on the campus, there were others, around 20, who refused to speak to this correspondent without the prior permission of the warden. “How we can share any information about the hostel and other things without permission of the warden,” they told this correspondent. Doctor Sanjay Jain, PRO of the GMC talking to Free Press said that steps are being taken to ensure proper security on the campus.

“On the intervening night of the December 16 and 17 watchman had heard a sound but on checking no one was found there. So we did not complaint about it to police,” Jain clarified. Koh-e-Fiza TI Anil Bajpayee told Free Press that police have increased the patrolling inside the campus and is keeping an eye on every suspicious person. “Since it is the biggest Medical• College• of the city, we cannot act tough with every person as there are number of visitors coming to see patient,” he added. We have not received any complaint about recent trespassing but if college administration or students approach us we will lookinto it, said the officer.