Bhopal: Ruckus over crimes against women consumes Question Hour

Bhopal: The issue of crimes against women continued to rock the House for the second day on Thursday. As soon as the Question Hour commenced, the Congress MLAs demanded a discussion on crimes against women.

When they did not relent, the Speaker adjourned the House twice in a bid to restore order. Due to ruckus, the Question Hour could not be held. After that, a consensus was reached between the Speaker and the opposition on holding discussions on Friday under rule 30, which allows the members to raise an issue of urgent public importance immediately after the Question Hour.

As soon as the House assembled, MLA Ramniwas Rawat demanded a discussion on the adjournment motion on the crimes against women tabled by him. Other members too rushed to the well of the House in support of Rawat.

Ministers attack LoP

Ministers Gopal Bhargava and Umashankar Gupta charged the leader of opposition Ajay Singh with insulting the Speaker Sitasharan Sharma by describing him as a bonded labourer. Bhargava demanded that the House should censure Singh. Gupta asked Singh to apologise. Singh said that if he had made some unwarranted comment in the heat of the moment, he was sorry for it.

Demand to sack Arya

The opposition demanded that Narmada Valley Development minister Lal Singh Arya should be dropped from the council of minister. LoP Ajay Singh said that Arya is an accused in a case under Section 302 of the IPC and was absconding. He should not be allowed to continue as a minister. Arya, who is an accused in the case of murder of former MLA Makhanlal Jatav, is not attending the winter session of the House.