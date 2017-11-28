Bhopal: RSS threat to Muslim, SC/ST, women, alleges Kanhaiya Kumar

Bhopal: RSS is not only a threat to Muslims but also to SC/ST, OBC and women, alleged former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar

while addressing a public meeting here on Monday. The student leader was here to participate in ‘Youth Sansad’ organised at Bhopal Jan Utsav. Besides Kanhaiya, a number of students’ leaders including Sanjay Rajora, Kamla Preet Kour from Delhi University and general secretary of JNU students union Satrupa Chakraborti participated in the event.

All the orators criticised the NDA government and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the Union government was defaming the universities by terming them as centre of anti-national activities. It is because in these very universities that students are having scientific

approach towards development and humanity and are keeping away from the ideology spread by saffron forces, said Kanhaiya. Taking jibe at Bhopal jailbreak, the student leader said scientist of NASA should be called to examine the central jail where locks could be unlocked through

wooden keys. Raising doubt over the intensions of BJP, Kanhaiya said:

“BJP doesn’t want to construct Ram Temple, the party just wants to create fuss over it. If BJP really wants to construct a temple they can construct it in Nepal, the birth place of Janki and at any other place in nation and anywhere in the world.” The government is creating confusion over Alauddin Khilji, Padmavati, Akbar, Maharana Pratap and other historic personalities, as they want people to remain engaged on such matters and forget about real issues and about the unfulfilled promises of the NDA government, said the student leader.

The government is exploiting cross-border surgical strikes for political mileage, alleged Kanhaiya. Claiming that 57 per cent of the people in

the country want army rule, the student leader warned that people should first look at their neighbouring country Pakistan which is suffering because of the military rule it had in past. In last two years more than 350 army officers have committed suicide in the country, he added.

Speaking about Gujarat Model of development, Kanhaiya claimed that in the year 1996 when BJP came to power, the state was having debt of Rs 6000 crore, but now it has gone over Rs 2 lakh crore. The number of BPL families has increased to 47 lakh from 22 lakh, 43 per cent farmers are under debt of Rs 1.5 lakh each, he alleged. NDA government doesn’t want to see girls including SC/ST OBC students to focus on education as they will speak about their rights and demand it once they get educated, said another student leader Satrupa Chakarborti.