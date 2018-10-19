Bhopal: RSS man continues to call shots

Generally, a functionary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is whenever assigned a new responsibility has to immediately take the charge, but this doesn’t go for former RSS Kshetrapracharak, Arun Jain. Jain, who though has been given new assignment, continues to make his presence feel strongly in the poll-bound state where he is playing a crucial role in selecting candidates and drafting poll strategy.

In March, Jain, who was Kshetrapracharak of MP-CG, was given the new responsibility and made Akhil Bharatiya Sahpracharak Pramukh. Deepak Visphute was appointed in his place in the state. Jain, despite his change in assignment, was asked by key office bearers of Sangh to stay in the state till the assembly polls. The reason behind Jain, staying in state was to maintain RSS interference in assembly polls. Jain is playing a key role in assembly polls.

BJP state organization general secretary Suhas Bhagat is very close to Jain. Jain was instrumental in the appointment of Bhagat as organizational general secretary. Jain, who knows about the state closely, is playing the main role in selection of candidates. Jain, is also playing a crucial role in setting election strategy. It is at the behest of Jain that ‘Purnakaliks’ and ‘Vistaraks’ have been sent across the state. Purnakaliks are convening regular meetings at CM House. Purnakaliks are directly connected to Jain, who is getting direct feedback of the party across the state.

BJP national president Amit Shah in his recent tour of Bhopal visited RSS office ‘Samidha’ to meet Jain. Jain is also holding regular meetings with Bhagat and BJP state president Rakesh Singh. With Jain playing main role in candidates’ selection, several MLAs, who do not follow RSS ideology, may get shockers. The MLAs, who do not work as per RSS’s style, may be denied ticket. Some low profile BJP leaders may get ticket because of Jain as they had remained in touch with the RSS.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, tickets in around four Lok Sabha constituencies were given according to RSS’s choice. This time too, around 20 candidates, backed by RSS, may be given ticket in assembly polls.