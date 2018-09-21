Bhopal: RSS is movement of social change, says Vispute

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh’s Mahavidhyalay in Vidhyarthi Sangh Shiksha Varg (first year) ‘Prakat Samaroh’ was organised on Thursday. Famous actor and Sanskar Bharati, Madhya Praant, president, Rajiv Verma was the chief guest. RSS, Madhya Shetra, pracharak, Deepak Vispute, said RSS was a movement of social change. The RSS workers are doing the work of social awareness. RSS believes that change in the country is not possible until public gets united. Permanent change comes on public getting aware.

RSS through its ‘Shakhas’ works for making of a man. RSS is constantly working to take the nation to new height. Vispute said people see the RSS in different light. He said the RSS is a movement of social change. It was decided in the beginning that RSS would work together with the society. He said RSS does not come up in opposition to anyone and it exists to work together with everyone.

RSS volunteers gave presentations during the programme. Chief guest Rajiv Verma in his address, appreciated the RSS volunteers. He said that since childhood he has been attracted towards RSS and its Shakhas. It was his first time when he had attended any such programme, said Verma. He said, enthusiasm, discipline and collective working of the RSS volunteers have impressed him deeply and developed the confidence that the young generation would take the country to the top.

He said the youth population of our country was our strength. By seeing RSS volunteers, is can be said that the youth would not get misled. In the ‘Prakat Samaroh’ of RSS Shiksha Varg, the young trainees gave demonstrations of the skills learnt. They presented ‘Path Sanchalan’, ‘Ghosh’, Samta, Yoga, Surya Namaskar, Niyudh, Padvinyas and patriotic songs. Madhya Bharat Prant Sanghchalak Satish Pimplikar, Bhojpur district Sanghchalak Yogesh Gautam and Vargdhikari Deepak Khaddar were present.