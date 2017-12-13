Bhopal: RSS chief snubs workers for shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Gwalior: Top brass of the RSS and the BJP descended on the city on Monday to attend the marriage of the daughter of Sar Karyavah Yashwant Indapurkar. The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues were there but the most important guest was RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Normally, the RSS supremo does not attend marriage and other social functions.

Mohan Bhagwat, during his stay in the city, avoided talking about politics so much so that when RSS workers raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at the railway station, he asked them to stop and said he will go back if they did not stop. But despite that, his closed-door meeting with Gwalior Mayor Vivek Shejwalkar triggered political speculations. Bhagwat drove to RSS office at Nai Sadak directly from the railway station. He was scheduled to meet select RSS functionaries there. Many top BJP leaders wanted to meet him but Bhagwat met Shejwalkar. The Mayor was informed and he came to the Sangh office where the two had a closed-door meeting.

Shejwalkar declined to comment on what transpired at the meeting but if sources are to be believed they discussed the political situation in the state. The Sangh chief took feedback on the state of the BJP from Shejwalkar.

The chief minister was very keen to meet Bhagwat. However, by the time the chief minister reached the venue, Bhagwat had left for railway station. It is said that the chief minister got late at Jabalpur where attended a function.