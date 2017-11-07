Bhopal: ‘RSS, BJP members were arrested in raids, no Congman involved’

Bhopal: The Congress party on Monday said that no Congressman figured in the raids, which the government conducted so far against business establishments and individuals. “Only BJP and RSS leaders were arrested in the raids conducted by enforcement agencies after demonetisation. Not one Congressman was found guilty in any financial irregularity,” state Congress chief spokesperson K K Mishra said while addressing mediapersons.

He said that Congress party has decided to mark November 8 as the Black Day in Indian economy. A candle march will be taken out on the evening of November 8. Mishra referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement wherein he had said that demonetisation was introduced to stop terror, naxalism, corruption, fake currency and bring back black money work. “But this objective could not be achieved,” Mishra claimed and added that total demonetised currency worth Rs 15.28 lakh crore returned to banks. Only a sum of Rs 41 crore as fake currency had been found, which is a nominal amount.

“Reserve Bank of India said that only Rs 16,000 crore were not returned to the banks. But government spent Rs 25.391 crore in printing of new currency and logistics, which is irrational keeping in view the trouble it caused to 125 crore Indians,” Mishra remarked.

He said that 150 people lost their lives while standing in queues to deposit their money during demonetisation. The RBI changed the norms 135 times, which created serious problems for people. “The PM should answer for the problems people faced due to demonetisation,” Mishra said.