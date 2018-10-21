Bhopal: RSS affiliates meet at CM House

Amid preparations for upcoming assembly polls, separate meetings were held at CM House on Saturday to take support from affiliated bodies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president Rakesh Singh and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat attened these meetings. In the meetings with full time volunteers of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and RSS, discussion on their role in election campaigning took place.

Chouhan told these volunteers to make people aware that BJP takes care of all sections of society. Chouhan told the leaders of the affiliated bodies of RSS that they had connections in large section of the society. The volunteers of the affiliating bodies of the RSS, will be sent in constituencies and would be assigned responsibilities.