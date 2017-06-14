Bhopal: Rivera Township residents in tizzy over filthy nullah

Bhopal: With Bhopal all set to welcome monsoon, residents of one of city’s premiere townships are worried about the condition of their surroundings. Rivera Township near Mata Mandir square, located in the heart of city, has a nullah that passes through it. The drain is not channelised and the filth it carries gets stagnant and affects the surroundings. The drain originates from a distance of two kilometres and passes through the township carrying wastes of Kotra and Ambedkar Nagar areas. The wastes get accumulated in the township due to improper drainage. Residents shared their concern over the problems they are going to face during the rainy season.

Sarvesh Premchandani, a resident of the township and also a builder, says that filth gets stuck in the nullah as there is no proper flow. Cleaning and chanellising the nullah is necessary for free flow of water. The rain water worsens the situation as the filth and stagnant water become a breeding centre for mosquitoes, says Sarvesh.

Sanjay Gupta, another resident says that the apathetic attitude of civic body is disappointing us. Despite our repeated request, work for proper channelisation was not initiated by the municipal corporation.

The office of Bhopal Municipal Corporation is in proximity of our township but they are not bothered to lift the filth and as the monsoon is about to start. The impending threat of water borne diseases is our major concern, said Sanjay Gupta, another resident of the township.

Seema Hazela, a housewife who lives in Phase 1 of the township complaints about the odour emanating from the drain. It is quite difficult for us to stay near it. Now that the rainy season is about to start and we are worried about the bushes and other kinds of filth that are stuck inside. All these will now start getting rot that will lead to breeding of dengue larvae.

When we spoke to the Rajendra Chauksey, secretary of the society, he puts the onus on Municipal Corporation saying that the filth was removed two months ago and now the monsoon is about to arrive. The dirt and flight will definitely cause trouble to the residents.