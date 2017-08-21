Bhopal: Risk is the only road to success: Dr Velumani

Bhopal: One should not hesitate in taking risk as it will lead them down to a great path of success, said noted scientist Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani motivating the young minds here at a seminar on Sunday. Velumani, an entrepreneur and founder and CMD of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd— a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories— said, “One should take competition as opportunities which give chance in life. One should not hesitate in taking risk as there is no success without taking risk.”

Velumani, who had worked with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), was addressing a seminar jointly organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII)’s young Indian and women wing. “If anyone is in safe zone or comfortable zone in life, he or she is in danger zone. Safe zone or comfortable zone reflects that there is no development and growth in life,” said the former scientist.

Sharing his personal experience of not being able to crack an interview just because of poor English, Velumani said, and “If one has command over language, it is not necessary that one would also have knowledge but if one has knowledge, one can get command on language.” Asking youths to use every failure to their advantage, Velumani said that if one fails in first attempt, he should not get frustrated. One should continue to make attempt repeatedly to succeed and ‘if one does, one gets success in personal and profession life.’

Replying to volley of questions about his management, Velumani said, “I try to generate jobs in the company. I do not work but I ensure whether work has been done or not.” Velumani decided to set up his own thyroid testing laboratory, Thyrocare, in 1996. Under his leadership, Thyrocare became the largest thyroid testing laboratory, with a network of more than 1000 outlets across India, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Middle East. In April 2016, Thyrocare conducted its Initial Public Offer (IPO) release, achieving over-subscription of 72.86 times.