Bhopal: Rewa mega solar project starts supplying power

Bhopal: Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMS) on Friday said that power supply has started from its 750 MW Rewa solar power project from Thursday midnight. The 750MW Solar Project in Rewa district, is among the largest single-site solar power plants in the world. Rewa project has been acknowledged in India and abroad for its robust project structuring and numerous innovations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said “Rewa Project is a living example of transparency that Madhya Pradesh Government believes in. The bidding for the project was conducted online for as long as the bidders were interested, 33 hours without stop, said CM adding the project has started producing merely 17 months from the historical bidding in February 2017.

The project made possible an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore in the State. The environmental impact of the project is like planting 2.6 crore trees, said Chouhan. New and renewable energy minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha, said “it is a matter of happiness that the project would give environmentally friendly power to the state at an extremely low rate of Rs. 2.97 per unit, which is even less than our average power procurement cost. It is also a matter of happiness that, after meeting the requirement of Madhya Pradesh, the power would also be supplied to Delhi Metro.”

The project is being developed by Mahindra Renewables, ACME Solar Holdings and Solengeri Power – who emerged as the winners for project’s three units at tariffs of Rs 2.979, Rs 2.970 and Rs 2.974 for the first year. This was the lowest tariff discovered at that point in time through a bidding process for solar projects in India. The project is an expression of commitment of Madhya Pradesh to fulfil the promises made by India to the world community and to the next generation of developing 100 Giga Watt solar energy by 2022.