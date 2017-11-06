Bhopal: Residents demand capital punishment, public flogging for rapists

Bhopal: Angry at the recent incident of gang rape of 19-year-old student in Bhopal, local residents have demanded punitive action including capital punishment against rapists. The people, Free Press talked to on Friday, said that rape is as heinous as murder. Talking to various TV channels, the female student who fell prey to four drunkards also demanded capital punishment against the culprits.

Keeping in view the rising incident of crime against women, residents made different suggestions. Free Press talked to a cross section of residents on the issue. Excerpts

I think rapists should get punishment as soon as possible. In our country where culprits don’t get punishment even after five or six years, how can we expect capital punishment? A fast track court should be made which can decide rape cases in one or two months. Then, we can talk about capital punishment. The policing is weak.

Dr Mahaveer Singh,

former director general of AIR

I think rapist should be flogged publicly as is done in Arab countries. I am in shock after reading the news in social media but I salute the courage of the girl who fought bravely against the four demons. I will meet the brave girl.

Bishna Chauhan,

theatre actor and director

Rapists should be imprisoned so that they can think twice before committing such heinous crimes. I think it is bigger punishment than capital punishment.

Akshar Patsariya,

media student

By hanging, they will not understand the pain of the survivor who faces the nightmare. I think they should get punishment like public flogging as is being done in Arab countries. This is good punishment for them. It is shameful that Bhopal is not safe for girls/ women. The police are not cooperative at all. The fault lies with upbringing of men.

Nikita Agrawal,

CAT aspirant

Justice delayed is justice denied. So, decision should be quick. We will have to give exemplary punishment. I think rapists should get capital punishment.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma,

principal of Bal Bhawan

I am in favour of capital punishment so that other people don’t dare to commit such crime again. Rape not only gives physical pain but also mental pain to the survivor.

Manju Mehta,

Prof in BSSS

The crime is very heinous. It is our demand that they should be hanged after cutting their genital parts. In this way, they will understand the real pain of the survivors who bear not only physical pain but also mental pain.

Sarfaraz Hasan,

director of MP Haj Committee

I am in favour of capital punishment so that rapists can understand the real pain of the survivors.

Sanjay Madhu,

secretary of Youth Hostel Association of India, Bhopal

I think capital punishment should be given to set an example. We should tolerate such cases and solve quickly by setting up fast track courts.

Akash Jaiswal,

an engineering student