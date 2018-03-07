Bhopal: Reservation in direct recruitment in medical colleges overlooked, AJAKS protests

Bhopal: The direct recruitment in new medical colleges in Vidisha, Ratlam, Khandwa, Shahdol, Shivpuri and Datia of the state, is not going down well with the reserved category candidates. The process of recruitment on 829 posts of professors, assistant professors, associate professors and demonstrators is underway.

As per information, out of 140 posts meant for professor, 8 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. There is no reservation for the candidates of scheduled caste (SC) and other backward classes (OBCs). For 194 posts of associate professor, 40 are reserved for ST and 4 for SC candidates, whereas there is no reservation for OBC candidates.

Similarly, for 334 posts of assistant professor, 29 are reserved for SC candidate, 93 for ST and 7 for OBC candidates. For 159 posts of demonstrators, 24 are reserved for SC, 40 for ST and 2 for OBC candidates. AJAKS (Anusuchit Jati Aur Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh) is protesting the recruitment process going on at these medical colleges.

AJAKS, regional general secretary Gautam Patil said the recruitments on these posts should be done through Public Service Commission. Patil claimed that the direct recruitment process followed by medical colleges is not in consonance with the reservation rules. AJAKS claimed that no reservation has been given for the differently-abled in the recruitment. It also alleged that the proportion of reservation in recruitment is not proper as these colleges are recruiting separately. A memorandum in this regard has also been given to additional chief secretary RS Julania by AJAKS.

On the other hand, Julania, in conversation with Free Press, said these medical colleges are autonomous and their recruitment process could not be done by the government. Julania maintains that reservation is being given as per rules in the recruitment. He said medical colleges have been instructed to follow direct recruitment process only.