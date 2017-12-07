Bhopal: Research student claims major breakthrough in physics

Bhopal: A research student of Barkatullah university has prepared cobalt-doped magnetite for the first time in the world. The total composition contains 15 percent cobalt. Research student Abhinav Bhargav who prepared this composition in the university’s research physics laboratory is a milestone in the field of magnetocaloric study.

Physics Professor S P Sanyal who is a guide of research scholar said, “Abhinav has done a commendable job by preparing this compound for the first time in world in physics laboratory of the university. This material will transform the cooling technology and will benefit common man.” Senior scientific officer Vilas Shelke who is in-charge of all researches undertaken in university’s physics department also commended Abhinav Bhargav’s efforts. He said this material would be useful as it is the cheapest of all substances that can be used in cooling technology.

Abhinav Bhargav enrolled in the department of physics three years back. He succeeded in preparing the compound on January 25 this year. After analysing the compound, its properties, characteristics for 10 months, he presented a research paper and a poster in the international conference on applied physics organised in Bikaner University in November last week. He won the first prize in poster presentation. About 1,500 scholars from IITs and other reputed universities from across the globe took part. The scientists of applied physics present there acknowledged his work.

While taking to Free Press, Abhinav Bhargav said that he was second topper in M Sc (physics) examination conducted by Barkatullah university but due to some delays caused in forwarding papers to University Grants Commission, he could not get scholarship and had to continue study without financial assistance. “I took coaching classes to support my studies,” he said.

What is the magnetocaloric effect? Why is this compound important?

Magnetocaloric effect is a phenomenon in which temperature of a substance is reduced under a changing magnetic field. Cobalt-doped magnetite has magnetocaloric effect and can be utilised in magnetic refrigeration in future. This compound can pave way in developing alternatives for the compressor technology presently utilised in refrigerators, air conditioners and other cooling materials.

The compressor technology used in refrigerators, air conditioners and other cooling materials emit harmful chlorofluro carbons, which damage ozone layer. Cobalt-doped magnetite can transform the way of digital storage used in computers, laptops, mobile phones and hardware.