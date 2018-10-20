Bhopal: Remains of 1000-year-old temples discovered in Omkareshwar

The state archeology department has found the remains of three temples that are over thousand-year-old, lying under administrative building of main temple in Omkareshwar. The temples are said to be built in period of King Bhoja. The discovery was made while the tourism department was carrying out development work in the area.

The matter was forwarded to archeology department which confirmed that structures are over thousand-year-old and if excavated, a historic religious structure will soon appear in the area. A three member panel of state archeology department, has proposed that administrative building of the main temple be bulldozed. The state archeology department has forwarded a proposal to the tourism department and the collector of Khandwa for the next course of action.

State archeology commissioner Anupam Rajan said that he has written a letter to the local collector for removal of the administrative building of the temple as until then the three temples will not be conserved. He said that the reply is awaited and once we receive it, we will excavate the temples and conserve it as the administrative building can’t be removed at once otherwise the three temples will suffer damage.