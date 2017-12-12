Bhopal: Reliance Jio prepares to storm MP

Bhopal: Reliance Jio, which has already captured a big piece of the mobile voice and data services pie in the country, now wants to foray into banking and other sectors through its Digital Service Centres. Reliance proposes to establish 4,500 Jio Centres in rural areas of the state. It has already identified the places where these centres would come up.

Jio Payments Bank, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI), has received the Reserve Bank of India’s go-ahead to start operations. It will offer banking services to the residents of the rural areas at their doorsteps. Reliance Jio has also proposed that it can provide a platform for government-related work, for which the people have to presently visit government offices or common service centres. All kinds of government certificates will also be issued through these centres. The customers will be required to pay the charges fixed by the government.

Reliance Jio intends to expand its footprint in the rural areas through these centres, which will also market Jio mobiles and recharge vouchers, besides providing other related services. Business correspondents will be appointed for handling the work. Jio wants the cooperation of State IT department for opening these centres.

It has completing the mapping work and has chosen such places for locating the centres where Jio network is available. The customers will be able to open their accounts in Jio Payment Bank through the centres. The centres will also provide cash dispensing services for account holders of other banks.

Nandkumaran, deputy secretary in the State Public Services Management Department says that officials from Reliance had approached him with a proposal for opening service centres in the rural areas. He said that such centres can be opened only in collaboration with the IT department and he had asked them to approach it. According to Nandkumaran, higher the number of centres providing various services to the common man, the better it would be.

Principal Secretary IT Manu Shrivastava said that he has taken up the charge of the department only recently. “I have heard about Reliance Data Centres. If Reliance plans to open such centres in the state, the government will consider it”, he said.