Bhopal: Relatives of contestants to be removed from field posting, says DGP Singh

The new DGP Vijay Kumar Singh (in-charge) has said that police officials who are relatives of contestants would be removed from field postings to ensure free and fair elections in the state. V K Singh, a 1984 batch IPS officer, took the charge of Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Singh has been given charge of DGP after incumbent DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla suffering from heart ailment had to be rushed to Mumbai for a bypass surgery.

Talking to media on Thursday, Singh said that timings of his appointment might be crucial from the point of view of conducting assembly elections but his team is experienced and has conducted elections before as well. “I have full confidence in my team. New techniques are being used and prompt action is being taken in cases where illegal liquor or cash is being found,” said Singh.

Instructions have been given that police should be more visible considering elections. Fifty companies of different forces have already arrived, more will come in time. In previous elections 552 companies were deployed.

“MP’s 35 districts share border with other states. Our officials are in touch with their counterparts and keeping keen eye on the borders,” said Singh. Replying to a question he said that there is no pressure on the police and they have been instructed to discharge their duty without any fear.

The state government had sent a panel of three names including those of VK Singh, Sanjay Chaudhry and MS Gupt to the ECI for approving one of them as in-charge DGP. RK Shukla felt uneasy on Sunday and after a medical examination was referred to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. He underwent a bypass surgery on Wednesday and would be on leave for a minimum of one and a half months.