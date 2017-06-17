Bhopal: RBI should support farm loan waiver: Scindia

Bhopal: Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia wants Reserve Bank of India to support the demand for waiver of farm loans. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Scindia said highbrow economists couldn’t take the country on the path to prosperity. They would have to understand that India’s was an agriculture-based economy and not all decisions could be based only on economic prudence.

Scindia said in its three-year rule, Modi Sarkar could not come up with even one new scheme. It was only repackaging the schemes of the UPA government under new names. “When MP’s farm production is said to be growing by leaps and bounds, why are farmers committing suicide?” he asked. He said it was clear that the farmers were no better off in the state than they were earlier.

He said Congress workers couldn’t indulge in violence, adding former chief minister Babulal Gaur had also made it clear that the Congress had nothing to do with the violence during the farmers’ protest. Scindia said if MLA Shankuntala Khatik had made some remark in rage, where was the need to make it such a big issue. “Did her comment lead to rioting?” He asked. He said if people’s representatives were targetted in this way, the BJP would face problems. Scindia said he did not give any thought to his future role. What was important for him was serving the people.

GST will create problems

Though the Congress is supporting the Centre on the issue of GST, Scindia, who is party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha, said GST rules and regulations had many issues. He said GST would create problems and lead to losses for at least the next one-and-a-half-years. He said it should have been implemented from at least November 1.

Ask my aunts about land grabbing

When asked about the charge of grabbing 700 acres of land, Scindia said this question should be asked to Rajmata Scindia. He said the BJP should first ask this question to his aunts before coming to him.