Bhopal: Rape survivor, parents depose in fast-track court

Bhopal: GRP gang rape survivor and her parents deposed in court to record their statements on Wednesday. The trial in the gruesome gang rape case began on Tuesday.

The statement of the girl and the family was recorded in camera at the court of additional sessions judge Savita Dubey. Besides, the evidences in connection with the case were also produced before the court. The “chief and cross” examination of the victim and her parents is likely to be completed in next two days. As directed by the High Court, the Fast Track court is holding the trial in the Bhopal gang rape case on daily basis.

SP (Rail) Ruchi Bardhan Mishra, who was present in the court said: “ADJ Savita Dubey had called me so I came for the hearing with evidences including clothes and other objects which the police had seized from the spot.”

Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Reena Verma, representing the victim, however, refused to make any comments as the court proceeding is being held in-camera. However, later she confirmed that “All the three—victim, her mother and father— were produced in the court to record their statement. Fast track court is working as per the guideline of High Court for speedy disposal of the case,” she added.

Legal aid defense Advocate Dhananjay Tambe and Indus Awasthi have been appointed by the government to represent the accused. All four accused, – Golu alias Bihari Chadhar, Raju alias Ramesh, Amar alias Ghuntu and Raju alias Rajesh- – are facing trial in the gang rape case. On October 31, a civil services aspirant was allegedly gang raped by them near the Habibganj Railway Station. The challan in the case was filed on November 16 and the trial began on Tuesday.