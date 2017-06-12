Bhopal: Rape case against SBI security guard

Bhopal: The police have registered a case against a security guard of State Bank of India for allegedly raping a minor girl for the last six months who later got impregnated with his child in Morena district. The accused later also took her to a gynecologist where he forced her to abort the child. Police have arrested the gynecologist as well for conducting her abortion while the accused is still absconding.

According to the police accused Keshav Kushwah of Kailaras town in Morena was a security guard at SBI in the same town. While living in the neighbourhood, he came in contact with the victim’s family and promised them of providing good paying labour job in Morena. The family agreed to go to Morena where he arranged labour work in a field for them while he continued to work in the bank in Kailaras. After some time Kushwah brought the victim to his house where he raped her for the last six months and threatened her of dire consequences against disclosing the incident to anyone.

After sometime the victim’s family members came to know of the incident and returned to Kailaras only to find her seven-month pregnant. They then confronted the accused on which he threatened them with dire consequences. He even took her to Morena and kept her at a woman’s house for two days during which he got her child aborted. On June 1, the family lodged a complaint against the accused with the police. After registering a case under relevant sections of IPC, the police arrested the gynecologist and sent her to jail. A manhunt was on to nab accused Kushwah who was absconding, the police added.