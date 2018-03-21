Bhopal: Rape accused thrashes victim to withdraw case

Bhopal: Ashoka Garden police have booked a man for thrashing a woman who had leveled charges of rape against him while the accused was mounting pressure on her to withdraw the case. The issue is six months old when the 29-year-old woman had accused Ashok Kumar of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

Later, the accused kept harassing her for withdrawing the case but she never did after which on Monday he allegedly threatened her. The woman then came to police station after which the accused too reached there.

There he apologized before her and vowed to never harass her.

However he again met her somewhere and thrashed her and hurled racial abuses on the complainant. The incident took place on Monday late evening while she was on her way to house from office.Later based on her complaint, a case under sections 294, 323 and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST Act was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl has complained of harassment against a 25-year-old man who held her hand on Sunday evening. The girl said that the accused Bhima Yogi would stalk her and on Sunday evening passed lewd remarks on her and when she refused he caught her hand. The girl later told her parents about the incident and then filed a complaint with the Nishatpura police on Tuesday morning.