Bhopal: Rampal’s supporters raise slogans during Prez speech

Bhopal: The supporters of self- styled, jailed god man Sant Rampal demanded his release at the function, which was addressed by President Ramnath Kovind at Lal Parade ground on Friday. The President was in city to address Kabir Prakatotsav function in which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, governor O P Kohli, believers of Kabir ideology were present.

When the chief minister began to address the function, the supporters started raising slogans in support of tainted Rampal. The CM stopped his speech midway and assured them that he will accept their memorandum and will submit it to the President. Later, the memorandum was collected from supporters and the CM handed over the memorandum to the President.

The supporters also raised slogans during the President’s speech. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the cases registered against him. When the programme concluded, then too his supporters gathered in the groups carrying placards, posters banners and raised slogans in favour of Rampal. The venue turned into a protest ground. The local administration and police pushed away the supporters from ground, the supporters raised slogans on roads.

Criminal cases against Rampal

Haryana police arrested Rampal from his ashram in Rohtak on November 19, 2014, as criminal cases were registered against him. He is in jail since then. In 1999, Rampal founded Satlok Ashram in Karotha village of Rohtak district. He drew followers who were mostly Kabirpanthis. At that time, he lived in Shastri Nagar of Rohtak. He is the founder of Satlok Ashram, a socio-spiritual movement popular in Haryana. His sect prohibits visits to temples, idol worship, untouchability, adultery and vulgar singing and dancing among other things.