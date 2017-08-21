Bhopal: Rains lash state for third consecutive day, to intensify further

Bhopal: Rains continued to lash several parts of state for the third consecutive day on Sunday throwing normal life out of gear. MeT has predicted good rainfall in most part of the state in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rains has been varying from light to moderate, with a number of places recording heavy showers as well.

Warning has been issued for heavy rain at isolated places over Indore division, Dewas, Ratlam, Ujjain districts. While meteorological department has issued alert for Khandwa, Ratlam, Dhar, Badwani, Jhabua and Alirajpur districts for the next 24 hours. Similarly, most of the places Hoshangabad, Betul, Balaghat, Mandla, Seoni, Chhindwara and Sehore districts are likely to experience rain in the next 24 hours.

Khandwa recorded 7cm rainfall while Ratlam and Badnawar each recorded 6cm rainfall and Agar and Petlaward each recorded 5cm. Similarly, Umaria, Gandhwani, Badwah, Dhar and Annupur each recorded 4cm and 3cm rainfall. Sehgaon, Bagli, Gautampura, Ujjain, Depalpur, Manawar, Tendukheda, Harsood have also recorded good rainfall in last few days.

The low pressure area which was seen over Odisha is now likely to move towards the West direction and is soon likely to reach South Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining areas of Maharashtra. The axis of Monsoon trough is also seen passing through Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha then towards Bay of Bengal.

According to meteorological department, Southern parts of Madhya Pradesh is still experience rain activities as the axis of Monsoon trough is also seen passing through Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha then towards Bay of Bengal. For the last couple of days, it has rained in various parts of the state. Same rain activities are likely to prevail and persist for the next couple days more.