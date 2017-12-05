Bhopal: Rahul’s anointment paves way for state Cong overhaul

Bhopal: With Rahul Gandhi taking over as the president of AICC, the much-awaited overhaul of the state Congress may take place any day now. The AICC wants to make the Congress battle-ready in view of the assembly elections, which are due next year in Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will be given the command of the state Congress after Gujarat polls. He will either be named as the PCC chief or will be declared as party’s chief ministerial candidate. The fate of PCC president Arun Yadav appears sealed. He will be moved to AICC whether or not Scindia is appointed the PCC chief. In the latter case, someone else will be chosen to head the state Congress. A party leader from SC or ST community may be appointed PCC chief.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babaria has already submitted a report on the state of affairs in MP Congress unit and the political situation in the state to Rahul Gandhi. Sources say that the report carries detailed description of factionalism prevailing in the state Congress.

Ramniwas Rawat, the chief whip of the Congress legislature party, said that Rahul Gandhi’s appointment would energise the MP Congress unit. He said that the party leaders are hopeful that the pending decisions would be taken soon.