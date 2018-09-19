Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi to flag off Ram-van-path-gaman yatra

AICC national president Rahul Gandhi will flag off the Ram-van-path-gaman yatra of the Congress party. Congress state president Kamal Nath took a review meeting of the yatra in Bhopal on Tuesday. Notably new dates will be announced the yatra which was earlier slated to begin on September 23. It may begin on September 27. The party will take out yatra through the places which lord Rama crossed during his exile from Ayodhaya in the Chitrakoot (MP) area.

Chairman of the yatra committee Harishankar Shukla informed Nath that all the preparations regarding the yatra is been completed.

The main attraction of the yatra will be the Rath, which will be decorated in such a manner so as to appeal the masses. Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja informed that Rahul Gandhi will attend yatra for two days. He also added that the new date is yet to decide, but it is possible that Gandhi may inaugurate the yatra. Political experts believe that in the poll bound state the Congress party is playing the soft Hindutava card by organising the yatra.