Bhopal: Questions on Bhavantar, onion purchase deluge Vidhan Sabha

Bhopal: Members asked several questions on Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana and onion purchases on the first day of the winter session of state assembly, which began here on Monday. The questions covered the full gamut of Bhavantar scheme from registration of farmers to the payment being credited to their bank accounts. Some members wanted to know how the scheme would benefit the farmers. They also had queries on the system for determining the model rates and also whether there was a provision for reimbursing the difference between MSP and the sale price to the farmers.

Several questions were put up on irregularities in the purchase of onions in Dhar. The MLAs could not raise most questions related to Bhavantar scheme and onion purchase as the assembly was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to the deceased. But it is clear that in the coming days, the assembly may witness acrimonious scenes on the twin issues. The Congress has a bagful of issues for cornering the government in this session. And one of the key issues is the problem faced by cultivators.

Since Mandsaur police firing began in June, farmers’ problems have emerged as one of the biggest issues in the state. There is resentment among the farmers over Bhavantar scheme and there are allegations galore of serious irregularities in onion purchase.