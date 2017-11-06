Bhopal: Purge mode: Axe falls on IG, SP

Bhopal: The state government on Sunday issued marching orders to IG, Bhopal, Yogesh Chaudhary and SP, rail, Anita Malviya over their insensitive handling of the gang rape case. Chaudhary will be replaced by IG, Jabalpur, Jaideep Prasad. Meanwhile, AIG(SAF) Ruchi Bardhan Mishra has been appointed SP, Rail.

Anita Malviya has paid the price of her insensitive approach to the incident. She was seen laughing while discussing the case in interviews given to news channels. Her unconcerned attitude had put the state government in the dock.

Chaudhary has been IG, Bhopal, for three-and-a-half years. Police making rape victim to run from one police station to another for lodging a complaint had irked the chief minister. As head of city police Chaudhary incurred his wrath and was shunted out as IG, law and order, at police headquarters. Malviya has been posted as AIG, PHQ. A CSP, three TIs and two SIs have already been penalized for their lax approach in dealing with the case. A few more heads are likely to roll in coming days.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is popularly referred to as mamaji, has failed to ensure safety of his ‘nieces’ in his 14-year-long rule. National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data shows that six rapes have been reported every day in the state under his watch.

