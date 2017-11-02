Bhopal: P&T square is accident-prone, say residents

Bhopal: The road junction at P and T, which receives traffic from Nehru Nagar and Bharat Mata temple among other areas, is one of the most unsafe squares in city. The square is devoid of traffic signals and there is no traffic management to regulate vehicular traffic. Besides, the design of rotary in the area makes it difficult for commuters to have an all round view.

Additional superintendent of police (traffic) Mahendra Jain said that squares that pose risk of accidents have been identified for installing traffic signals where the work will begin soon. Local corproator Jagdish Yadav, when contacted, said that the size of rotary is too large to afford an all round view to the commuters at road junction. “I will write letter to traffic department for installing traffic signals there to avoid any confusion,” he said.

Frees Press took views of few residents on the problem. Excerpts

Vishal, a local resident, says that he has witnessed and heard many cases of road accidents at P and T square and nearby squares where traffic signals are have not been installed. The traffic department should ensure a better facility in the area, he said.

Manishankar Upadhyay, another local resident, said that it is not easy to see vehicles coming from every side and in this case the only solution can be a traffic cop who can guide the commuters and thus avoid road accidents.

Hirdaram Yadav, another resident of the area, said that speeding vehicles come from all four sides. “We feel scared while taking the turn here. There should be proper traffic management in the area including traffic lights to ensure a safe and no-tension passage,” he said.