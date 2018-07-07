Bhopal: Professors plan ‘theme agitation’ to grab more eyeballs

Bhopal: Professors, protesting for over a week seeking implementation of seventh pay commission recommendations, have come up with novel idea of staging their protests on different themes every day; to grab more eyeballs and also attention of the concerned authorities.

Government College and University Professors Association has planned a non-cooperation movement. Professors boycott work for an hour every day and during this period they assemble at gate college gate and protest.

The association has decided to hold these protest meetings everyday at different colleges and to add more weight to their demonstration they have also decided to base it on themes.

On Thursday, the association members gathered at Government Nutan College and played music to a buffalo, imitating Hindi proverb, Bhains ke age been bajana (equivalent to talking to a brick wall). On Friday, professors gathered at MLB College and organised ‘Shikshak ke man me’ on lines of Mann ki Baat.

Convener of the event Dr P Tamot said that on Saturday professors would gather at MVM College and protest on the theme ‘Uchh Shiksha ka Chakravyuh’. Themes have been decided for the upcoming days till Friday.

A discussion would be organised during evening protest on, reasons for anomalies professors’ pay scale on Monday. The venue for Monday would be the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education. On July 10, the agitating professors would gather at Benazir College and organise programme ‘Ghanti Bajao’ on lines of a news programme. July 11 could prove colourful as the theme for the day would be umbrella protest to be held in BU campus. Human chain would be formed on July 12 at Bhoj Open University while on professors would tie their mouth on July 13.