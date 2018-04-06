Ujjain: Private schools demand payment of compensatory fee

Ujjain: Non Government School Representatives’ Organization (NGSRO) demanded releasing payment of compensatory fee from the government for the academic session 2016-17 and 2017-18, for the students admitted under Child Education Right Act.

Members of NGSRO held a rally and handed over a memorandum addressed to the collector. Members said all private schools were facing a financial crisis over the last two academic sessions, as the Government did not release the fee amount to students admitted under the Act. In spite of repeatedly informing the matter to officials concerned, no action had been taken in this regard, members added.

Convener Jitendra Shinde said a grand rally was held under the leadership of NGSRO president Manish Bhardwaj and secretary Jitendra Nigam in this regard. The rally started from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple at 9.30 am and arrived at the collectorate via Gudari Chouraha, Gopal Mandir, Chamunda Mata Square, Tower Chowk and Teen Batti square.

Bhardwaj stated that a prospective student was given admission in the school under the Child Education Right Act, but since the last two sessions payment of compensatory fees of many students had not been released to any private school and the procedures of releasing compensatory fees were very complicated, he added. Bhardwaj also demanded making procedures easy to release payment of compensatory fee.

Shinde informed that Vikramsingh Rathore, Mahendra Patidar, Jitendra Nigam, Amit Mehta, Manish Rawal, Mahesh Jaiswal, Rajesh Dwivedi, Dinish Choudiya, Ashfaq, Sushil Patel, Faraz Siddiqui, Rakesh Pande and many members of NGSRO were present during the rally.