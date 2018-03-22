Bhopal: Preeti’s kin made to sit in police stn till 1.30 am, alleges LoP

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh on Wednesday accused police of harassing family members of Preeti Raghuvanshi, daughter-in-law of PWD minister Rampal Singh. Government power is being used to hush up the case, alleged Singh claiming that the Preeti’s family is terrified as they are receiving threats.

Talking to media persons, Singh, who met Preeti’s kin, said that sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) was not in police station when the family was called to record their statements on Tuesday night. SDOP came at around 11pm, but did not record the statements saying that there was no electricity.

Preeti’s family members were made to sit in police station till 1.30 am, informed Singh. On Wednesday afternoon, when finally their statements were recorded, nobody was allowed to stay inside the police station, even their lawyer was made to leave.