Bhopal: Post mega show on 12-year Shivraj rule; BJP skips 14 years of govt

Bhopal: On Friday, the BJP government will complete its 14 years in office in Madhya Pradesh. The party had celebrated 12 years of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister on a grand scale. Programmes were organised at all district headquarters and a mega show was mounted at

Bhopal by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, where the chief minister was feted by the Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki.

But the party has no plans for celebrating the 14 years of BJP government and neither does the government intends to hold any function to mark

the day. Uma Bharati and Babulal Gaur were the chief ministers of the state in the first two years (2003-2005) of the BJP rule in the state. State BJP’s chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said that with the assembly elections barely a year away, the party is now focussing on preparations for the polls rather than on celebrations.

He said that a meeting of party office-bearers will be organised on Friday in which the roadmap for the next one year would be drawn up. Leader of opposition in the assembly Ajay Singh said that the BJP has always been claiming that it is not the individuals but the organisation that matters in the party. It is strange that the same party celebrates 12 years of chief ministership of an individual but gives no importance to the completion of 14 years of its government. He said that the government has come a cropper on all fronts and the achievements of its 14-year rule are zilch.