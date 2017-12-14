Bhopal: Pollution in Lower Lake raises stink

Bhopal: Lower Lake is all set to host the 27th national kayaking and canoeing championship, which will start from January 5 next year. But observers say that the lake is not fit to host the national championship because of water pollution. Lower Lake, spread across 129 hectares, has been hosting water sports since 1995. It has a catchment area of 9.6 square kilometers.

One and a half months ago, water pollution rose to an extent that no activity took place due to foul smell that emanated from lake. The reason is sewage inflow. All the sewage water of areas around Professor Colony, parts of old Bhopal drains into Lower Lake. Water hyacinths can still be seen on its surface, which indicate the lack of cleanliness in water body.

The preparation for championship by 150 players began a month back. After trials, a list of 83 players was made who will represent MP in different categories of championship. Players from Sports Authority of India, Madhya Pradesh Association of Kayaking and Canoeing have been practicing in Lower Lake in addition to sportspersons from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Manipur.

“Foul smell chokes our breath. It disrupts our concentration,” a player said wishing anonymity. Also, the water level has reduced by five feet. Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association general secretary Balbeer Singh Kushwaha told Free Press that condition of Lower Lake has improved compared to what it was earlier but a lot needs to be done.

Public relations officer at Bhopal Municipal Corporation Harish Gupta said that the water of Lower Lake is raw and not fit for drinking. The BMC uses this water for cleaning and watering city’s gardens. One can often see BMC cranes cleaning the water body, uprooting hyacinths. According to BMC’s water works department official Santosh Gupta, Corporation has been cleaning Lower Lake regularly. “We do our best with limited resources we have. As for national championship, lake will be cleaned properly,” he said.