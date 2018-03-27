Bhopal: Police serves notice on minister’s son

Bhopal: Raisen police issued notice to Girijesh Singh, son of PWD Minister Rampal Singh, in Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case on Monday. The notice probably has been served on minister’s son to record his statement in his wife suicide case.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the case, State Human Rights Commission has also questioned the police over delay as police is yet to register FIR in the case. Raisen SP Jagat Singh Rajput said that notice has been served on Girijesh Singh on Monday. Investigation in the case is on and statements of the Priti’s family members and relatives have already been recorded, he said.

Priti’s brother Manjeet Raghuvanshi said that 10 days have passed but FIR has not been registered in the case. “It is sad that only Girijesh has been served notice. Rather, his entire family including the minister should be summoned for statement recording.” Police is adopting delay tactic under pressure of minister who is taking undue advantage of his post, alleged Manjeet.

Priti had committed suicide on March 17 in Udaipura, Raisen district allegedly being upset over her husband Girijesh’s engagement to another girl. Besides, even the minister and his family had refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law.

Girijesh and Priti had tied nuptial knot at Arya Samaj Mandir in Bhopal, around six months ago. Akhil Bharatiya (Kshatriya)Mahasabha has been demanding registration of cases against minister and his son on charges of abetment to suicide. It had also demanded sacking the minister from cabinet.