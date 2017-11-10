Bhopal: Police say vigil stepped up, residents remain unconvinced

Bhopal: The spate of criminal incidents involving slum dwellers has raised the need to explore a system wherein it is becomes easy to establish their identity and keep an eye on them.

The slum dwellers involved in crimes disappear and police find it hard to establish their identity in absence of any documentary proof. Mayor Alok Sharma, when contacted, said that there have been complaints in the past about miscreants living in slums. “We want police to call habitual offenders every 15 days in police stations and ensure that they have not repeated any crime,” Sharma said and added that even if slum dwellers are allotted flats, they sell it illegally and or give them on rent.

Deputy inspector general of police Santosh Singh said that vigil has been stepped up in slum areas. The police, he said, have identified shady areas in slum localities where police movement will be intensified. However, residents are not convinced. Danish Nagar resident Anshu Gupta demanded to know what officials in police and district administration do if anti-socials in slums rent out flats to others. Gupta said that the local leaders including corporators invite outsiders to increase vote bank and thus they promote illegal settlement of people who commit crimes.

“Police should ensure action against them. Otherwise, no matter how many flats government will provide them in multi-storeyed buildings, they will continue to reside in slums and slums will continue to exist,” Gupta said. Bhopal district collector Sudam P Khade said that the administration allots the land on pattas but rehabilitation of slum dwellers falls under purview of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.