Bhopal: Police register FIR against DSP for sexually exploiting woman

Bhopal: The Shahpura police on Thursday registered FIR against deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Mishra for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. A case has also been filed against cop’s brother-in-law Ajay Pandey for threatening and allegedly beating up the woman. The duo has been booked under the Sections 493, 294, 323 and 506 of IPC.

Notably, a woman had accused the cop of raping her when he was posted as town inspector (TI) in Habibganj police station in 2005. Mishra is currently posted as DSP crime investigation department (CID) in Ujjain. The victim had said that the cop promised to marry her once he gets retired. She alleged that the she has a child with the accused in whose school admission form, Mishra’s name is mentioned as a father.

It was in 2016, that the cop’s attitude changed towards her after his wife came to know of their relationship. The woman in her complaint stated that in 2005, the cop had married her in secretly. He also told her that he will marry her post-retirement. She said that when he was transferred to Indore, he would call her there and would get physical in a hotel room. The woman had created scene in a meeting at the police headquarters in Bhopal two days where the chief minister was taking a meeting with senior police officials.