Bhopal: Police register case of rape against 13-yr old beggar

Bhopal: Government Railway Police (Bhopal) on Tuesday registered a case of rape in connection with a 13-year-old girl who was found at Bhopal railway station by railway child line on November 3. In her medical examination, it was found that she is four months pregnant.

SHO of GRP (Bhopal) Hemant Shrivastava said that Sanjeev Joshi of railway child line had found the girl sitting alone at the railway station on November 3. In the initial investigation it came to light that she hails from Jabalpur and used to beg at railway platforms.

After her medical examination, she was produced before Child Welfare Committee on the same day. As the minor girl hails from Jabalpur, it was decided to give her in custody of Jabalpur Child Welfare Committee on Monday.

On November 6, when she was again produced before members of Child Welfare Committee, the girl confessed that she was sexually assaulted after which she became pregnant subsequent to which a case under Section 376 of IPC was registered by the GRP (Bhopal) Police and further investigation was initiated in the case.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Human rights commission has filed a case and will probe the incident at its own level. A woman inspector posted with the commission will lead the probe. The team will gather information whether there is any FIR filed at any police station and if not then why. It will trace the cause of delay in filing FIR pertaining to the girl. It will also find out whether the girl is being given proper medical treatment.