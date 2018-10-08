Bhopal: Police organise mock drill ahead of assembly polls

After imposition of model code of conduct for the assembly polls- nearly 450 personnel of police department including ASP, CSP, TI, Traffic police, crime branch, control room, reserve force, among others carried on a comprehensive mock drill as part of its preparation to deal with riots at Police Line on Sunday.

The mock drill was carried out under guidance of DIG Dharmendra Chaudhary. It covered various situations which arise during protests including stone-pelting, arson, confrontation, jostling etc. similarly, all kind of tactics like lathi charge, use of tear gas, firing were displayed in mock drill by police men to control the mob.

During the drill, police initially tried to convince the mock protestors but when they were adamant, police resorted to lathi charge, and used water cannon. Police also lobbed off tear gas. Eventually police opened firing to disperse the mob as part of the drill. The injured were rushed to hospitals after making the arrangement of ambulance. Higher officials monitored the satiation and provided inputs to jawans to handle the situation by dispersing the mob.

DIG Dharmendra Chaudhary, in his address, said, “The main object of the mock drill and rehearsal is to learn how to deal with agitators without any casualty.” “Secondly, the onus to maintain the law and order during festivals and assembly polls lies on us. Today’s mock drill was based on the theme of students’ protest over fee hike.”