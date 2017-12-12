Bhopal: Police ki chinta nahin to vote nahin: Cops’ warning to govt

Bhopal: Barred from forming unions, the junior-level functionaries of the state police have opened a front against the state government by proxy. WhatsApp messages declaring ‘police ki chinta nahin to vote nahin’ are doing the rounds on social media.

The message includes an 11-point charter of demands. The cops want higher grade pay and nutritious food allowance, fixed working hours and appointment in home districts. It also carries an explicit warning that if their demands are not met, they won’t vote for the BJP. Policemen from the rank of inspectors to constables have been demanding that they should be allowed to form their unions for the past 40 years.

They said that they’re being denied their ‘fundamental right’ when the IPS and SPS officers have their associations, which do speak out for their members if injustice is done to them. The way message is going viral on the social media does not augur well for a disciplined force like us. After all, it is the cops who provide security to VIPs and their anger against their political masters may lead to unpleasant situations.

There are around 1.19 lakh policemen of all ranks in the state and along with their family members they form a sizeable vote-bank.

However, this is not for the first time when the cops are venting their anger against the government. In Balaghat, after a case was registered against policemen for allegedly assaulting an RSS functionary, the demand for ‘enacting a BJP and RSS Security Act’ was aired through the social media platforms. The Home Guards had taken to the streets in support of their demands and the DG, Homeguards was removed.