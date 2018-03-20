Bhopal: Police crack whip, criminals paraded in public

BHOPAL: Police paraded criminals in public on Monday. Their houses were also dismantled. All are facing charges under Section 151 CrPC (creating trouble, nuisance, clash etc). Miscreants, loafers and stray Romeos of Jahangirabad areas were paraded in public at Jinsi area.

Those who were paraded include Sandeep Giri, 28, son of Bihari Giri of Bhim Nagar (Jahangirabad) who is facing 18 criminal cases. Sonu Joshi, 32, son of Uddam Joshi, Barkhedi, Jahangirabad, is facing 27 criminal cases.

Four criminal cases are pending against Sachin alias Bittu, 20, son of Manmohan Sharma, Bhim Nagar, Jahangirabad, while five cases are pending against Manish Shakya, 19, son of Vijay Shakya, Barkhedi, Jahangirabad.

Four criminal cases are registered against Rohit Prajapati, 24, son of Raju Prajapati, Roshanpura Naka, Jahangirabad. Fourty four criminal cases are pending against Samir, 35, son of Saqeel Kubara, Barkhedi, Jahangirabad.

Four cases are against Saurab Pal, 20, son of Prem Narayan Pal, Rashidiya School, 15 cases are against Ballu, 28, son of Babli Raikwar, Bhim Nagar, Jahangirabad while four cases are against Sanjay Dande, 33, son of Suresh Dhande, Barkhedi, Jahangirabad.

The encroachments of two miscreants were dismantled in Shahjahanabad and Idgah Hills. Charges of eve teasing, inciting riots, extortion, and other cases have been filed against Om Prakash, 30, son of Gorelal, of Idgahhills. He had encroached upon government quarter number 50. Similarly, Ravi, 19, son of Om Prakash Dhaveria, charged with five cases of loot, had encroached upon type I -30 quarter in Shahjahanabad.