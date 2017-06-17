Bhopal: Piplani burglary case – Police team reaches hometown of accused in Bihar

Bhopal: One of the two police teams sent to nab absconding accused of robbery incident worth Rs 20 lakh in Piplani has reached his hometown in Purnia, Bihar and investigations are on to nab him.

“One team had already reached Delhi where it was questioning the staff of the employment agency through which accused Prem Yadav alias Pampam was recruited as servant in victim Madhukar Sahay’s house. The other team which was sent to his home town in Bihar had reached there where they are investigating about his possible whereabouts to nab him. The police there are speaking to the residents of his village to know his company with whom he used to interact and roam,” said ASP, (zone-2), Hitesh Choudhary.

On Tuesday at around 10 am, the accused went absconding after robbing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh including jewellery worth about Rs 19.5 lakh and cash Rs 35,000 from the house of a retired BMHRC administrative officer, Rai Madhukar Sahay. Before fleeing he attacked Sahay with scissors and knives, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The incident came to light after his wife Dr. Anjali Sahay who works as a psychiatrist in BMHRC and is a sister of former director of CBI, Rajesh Sinha, came home at around 4.30 pm to check him after he failed to pick her phone calls. After seeing him unconscious and lying in a pool of blood she informed the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is said to be stable. He sustained about 12 wounds from scissors and knives and told the police that after attacking him accused Prem took his scooter and fled with the valuables.