Bhopal: Petrol, diesel will cost less once they come under GST: Pradhan

The Madhya Pradesh government, on October 13, had reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by 3 and 5 percent respectively. The state government had also withdrawn the additional cess of Rs 1.50 per litre on diesel. VAT on petrol was reduced to 28 percent from 31 per cent and on diesel to 22 percent from 27 percent

Bhopal: Union minister for petroleum and skill development Dharmendra Pradhan has said that prices of petrol and diesel would not come down unless the two fuels are brought under the GST regime.

The Union minister was answering a media person’s query as to why despite reduction of VAT by the state government on petrol and diesel, the prices were still very high.

Pradhan was talking to newspersons on the sidelines of the 10th convocation of VLCC-DSYW at Samanvay Bhavan on Tuesday. Pradhan was the chief guest at the function.

The minister said, “GST is a federal taxation system. The state governments have the right to impose VAT. Some state governments have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel. The Central government has also reduced Excise duty on the two fuels. But the real drop in prices will come only when petrol and diesel will come under GST and that is something which only the GST council can do.”

He said that the state governments also need money to fund skill development programmes like the one for which the convocation ceremony was organised.

In reply to question on Rahul Gandhi’s objections to GST, Pradhan said, “Once, Rahul Gandhi had made a mockery of the then PM Manmohan Singh by tearing up the copy of bill cleared by the cabinet. As far as the GST is concerned, we held a series of meeting with all parties before implementing it. Even UPA government was in favour of it. Rahul Gandhi does not have the moral right to put the BJP government in dock on GST.”