Bhopal: People’s Parliament demands land reforms, warns of nation-wide stir

Bhopal: Union government should implement land reforms immediately or be ready to face a nationwide mass movement. A mass movement demanding land reforms will be launched in the country from October 2, 2018, under the leadership of prominent Gandhian Dr S N Subbarao.

This announcement was made by Ekta Parishad founder Rajgopal P V during the National People’s Parliament on land reforms held at Phoolbagh Maidan in Gwalior on Thursday. While addressing the parliament, he said that the movement will start in 200 districts across the country simultaneously in 2018 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Thousands of people will stage a Satyagraha at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Subbarao said that land reforms are related to country’s prosperity and welfare of poor. Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said that demand for land and house for every person is justified. Dr Ransingh Parmar, president of Ekta Parishad, said that in the order of priority, the government should distribute homestead land rights to all homeless poor.

State women and child development minister Maya Singh participated in the people’s parliament on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directives. She said that the government is determined to grant forest rights, homestead land rights and housing. Hiraji, Member of Parliament from Kokrajhar, Assam, expressed support for the movement. State Aam Aadmi Party convener Alok Agarwal said that even after nine years of implementing Forest Rights Act, the tribals have not got forest rights. Rajendra Singh, waterman of India, said that land allotment to landless people is “extremely important”.