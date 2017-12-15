Bhopal: People who rape lose rights to be called humans: CM

Bhopal: The people who rape and commit crime against women especially teenage girls under the age of 12 lose rights to call themselves as humans and therefore government would not compromise anything less than death sentence for them. To call such people animals would be akin to demeaning animals.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated this at a function organised to felicitate him for passing landmark bill in state assembly on December 4, which imposes death penalty on people raping girls under 12 years of age.

In his address, Chouhan said that many people had come forward to protect human rights of accused of Nirbhaya rape case. “But people who rape can’t be called humans,” he remarked. He said his government decided to give toughest punishment to such criminals whom he called ‘Narpishach’ (demons). He said that there are number of communities which force girl child into prostitution as per tradition. “This has to be stopped by generating social awareness,” he added.

Chief Minister Chouhan asked women leaders to organise march in all districts of the state till March 8, 2018, to make people aware about women empowerment and its importance. He commended the signature campaign launched in Indore district to gain support for bill.

“Government is running a number of schemes for empowering them. Government is taking care of the girl child from birth till death by the means of these schemes,” he said and added that state government tighten safety norms, provided reservations to women in local governance and state services.

State BJP president Nandkumar Chauhan, state BJP’s women cell office bearers and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

CM is insensitive: LoP

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said that after completing 12 years of rule, Chouhan has become arrogant and insensitive to the extent that he attended a felicitation programme on the day of cremation of a gang rape victim in Sagar who was burnt to death after rape.

A group of Muslim women who attended the programme were made to sit separately at the venue. The location was inappropriate. They could not view the stage properly.