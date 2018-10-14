Bhopal: People make bee line for Congress ‘boss’ Digvijaya Singh

A long queue of people was witnessed to see former CM Digvijaya Singh, following news that he was playing a key role in ticket distribution for state assembly. Singh came to the hotel gate, where he is staying, and asked people to form a queue to meet him. Police also reached the spot to manage the crowd. Singh remained standing while and meeting people for three hours. A buzz was doing rounds, ever since Congress state president Kamal Nath took Singh for screening committee meeting, that Singh was playing the most important role in ticket distribution. Singh, during his Narmada parikrama and samanvaya yatra, took feedback of the party workers in the state. This has made Nath giving Singh the full responsibility of selection of candidates.