Bhopal: People bid farewell to CRPF jawans killed by naxals

Bhopal: A large number of people on Wednesday bade a tearful farewell to Central Reserve Police Force jawans Ramkishan Singh Tomar and Jitendra Singh who laid down their lives during Maoist attack in Sukma forests in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Their bodies were consigned to flames with full state honours. Earlier in the day, the bodies were brought to SAAF ground by a helicopter from Raipur via New Delhi and taken to their respective villages.

IG of CRPF, DIG, commandant, Bhind collector and other officials were present at SAAF ground when the bodies were brought.

Many people including former minister Choudhary Rakesh Singh, local MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha, state minister Lal Singh Arya were present at the cremation ground.

Both the jawans were the members of a team, which was searching for Maoists who blew up their vehicle that was carrying them in Sukma forest. In all nine CRPF personnel were killed by Maoists who blew up the vehicle in the forests.

Tomar, a resident of Tarsama village in Porsa Tehsil, was the son of Charan Singh whose another son, Naresh is also in CRPF.

Tomar had joined the 212 battalion of CRPF in 1986. He visited his home during Holi and returned on duty on March 11.